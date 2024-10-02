Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 1,654,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,414. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after buying an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after buying an additional 1,034,496 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $48,551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,305 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

