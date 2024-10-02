S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.42.

Shares of SPGI opened at $512.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.13 and its 200-day moving average is $459.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in S&P Global by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $10,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

