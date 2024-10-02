SPC Financial Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

