SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $286,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

