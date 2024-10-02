SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,142,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $142.62.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
