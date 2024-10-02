SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SDY opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

