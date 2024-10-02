SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 2.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $715,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,474,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 224.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 272,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,705.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 256,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 178,587.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $644.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

