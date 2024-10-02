SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $161.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.