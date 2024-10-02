SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.14

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 4554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $578.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,906,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,590,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

