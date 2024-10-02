Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Shares Down 4.6%

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,582,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Spectaire Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Spectaire Company Profile

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

