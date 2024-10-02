Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Declares Dividend of GBX 26.60

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.36) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Spectris Trading Down 0.1 %

SXS opened at GBX 2,686 ($35.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,884.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,072.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,640 ($35.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,861 ($51.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($59.32) to GBX 4,190 ($56.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($47.08) to GBX 3,920 ($52.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.46) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($62.97).

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris

In other Spectris news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 706 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.88) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($26,744.14). Insiders bought a total of 716 shares of company stock worth $2,028,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

