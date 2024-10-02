Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,167,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 261,857 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 134.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

