Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 101741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CXM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

