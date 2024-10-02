Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331,056 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,571 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

