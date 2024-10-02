SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

