SRN Advisors LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.85. The company has a market cap of $594.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

