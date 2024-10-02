SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

ZTS opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

