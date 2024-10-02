SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $258.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $824.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

