SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

