SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Amgen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,081,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,452,000 after buying an additional 338,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 103,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

