SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $408.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
