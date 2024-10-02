SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

