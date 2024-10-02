SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

NYSE BA opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.70. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

