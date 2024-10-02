SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IQV opened at $231.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.