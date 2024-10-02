SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.14

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPPF

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.