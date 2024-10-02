SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPFGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Monday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

