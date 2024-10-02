SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
SSP Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Monday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.
About SSP Group
