Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Stagwell by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 994,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

STGW stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.35. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

