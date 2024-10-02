Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 53,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 122,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The company has a market cap of C$409.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

