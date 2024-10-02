Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 474,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.