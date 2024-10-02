Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 2.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 300,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,601,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.