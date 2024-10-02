Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $12.45. Star Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 31,170 shares changing hands.

Star Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Star Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 116,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

