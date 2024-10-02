Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.