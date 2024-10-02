Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.05

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.05 and traded as high as C$89.99. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$89.13, with a volume of 109,248 shares traded.

SJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

