Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Stelmine Canada Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stelmine Canada
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.