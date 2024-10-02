Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $163,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,055.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 1,666,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

