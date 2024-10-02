Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.48

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.48 and last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 29893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

