Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 2nd (AC, ADPT, AGF.B, ALLE, AMTB, APO, ATO, ATZ, AUB, BANR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $162.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $144.00 to $150.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $327.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $182.00 to $200.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $102.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $368.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $575.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $250.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $86.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $71.00 to $78.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $126.00 to $131.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $703.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$64.00 to C$74.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from C$82.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

