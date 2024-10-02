Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 2nd (AC, ADPT, AGF.B, ALLE, AMTB, APO, ATO, ATZ, AUB, BANR)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $162.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $144.00 to $150.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $114.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $327.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $182.00 to $200.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $102.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $368.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $575.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $250.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $84.00 to $86.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $71.00 to $78.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $126.00 to $131.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $703.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$64.00 to C$74.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from C$82.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

