Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 173,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 93,849 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $60.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,105.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,466 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.