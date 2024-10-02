StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.