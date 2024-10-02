StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.21. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

