StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE PED opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.58. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

