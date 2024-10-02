StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.

Insider Activity

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,090,003.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 193,583 shares of company stock worth $181,695 over the last three months. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

