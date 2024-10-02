StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE RVP opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.
Insider Activity
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Read More
