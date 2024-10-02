StockNews.com Upgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Hold

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ADTN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 185,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $470.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

