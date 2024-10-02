StockNews.com Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “Buy”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TKC opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.