Stonebridge Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,908 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonebridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

