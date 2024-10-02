Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after buying an additional 301,873 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.