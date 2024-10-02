Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,596,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

