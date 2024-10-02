Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $829,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,767 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,550,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,492,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.