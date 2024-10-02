Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $329,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 342.6% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $196.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

