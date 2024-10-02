Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 63,167 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

